Updated January 18th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Tata Technologies commits $1.8 billion investment in Telangana for skilling centres

This investment commitment from Tata Technologies in Telangana follows Adani Group's announcement of a $1.49 billion investment on Wednesday.

Business Desk
Tata Technologies investment
Tata Technologies investment | Image:Tata Technologies
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Technologies-Telangana investment: Tata Technologies, a unit of Tata Motors, is set to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Telangana, aiming to establish government-affiliated skilling centres, as announced by the state government on Thursday, January 18.

This commitment from Tata Technologies marks the second major investment in Telangana within two days, following Adani Group's announcement of a $1.49 billion investment on Wednesday.

The state has recently witnessed a series of investment pledges from prominent companies like Maruti Suzuki during business events such as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and the World Economic Forum.

Tata Technologies, a provider of engineering services to the auto, aerospace, and heavy machinery sectors, plans to establish skilling centers across 50 government-run industry training organisations.

The conglomerate, with interests ranging from salt to aviation, is also on the verge of revealing plans for a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat, according to Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran.

This latest investment is part of a broader commitment from various Tata Group companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Advanced Systems, to expand their presence in the state.

"The Tata Group is expanding its Air India fleet and has intentions to enhance both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad," stated the Telangana state government in a release.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

