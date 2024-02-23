Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Traders body calls for countrywide ban on McDonald's operations after 'fake cheese' discovery

Westlife Foodworld, the company that owns and operates McDonald's chains, said they only use “genuine, high-quality” cheese in their cheese-containing products.

Business Desk
McDonald's fake cheese scandal
McDonald's fake cheese scandal | Image:Representative image of McDonald's burger
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

McDonald's fake cheese scandal: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has demanded an immediate ban on McDonald's operations nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra uncovered a grave health violation at a McDonald's outlet in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, where counterfeit cheese was allegedly found in the burgers served. 

The CAIT National President, BC Bhartia, and Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, have urgently called upon the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to take decisive action against McDonald's.

Advertisement

CAIT said that there is a need for a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the extent of the issue and hold responsible parties accountable for endangering public health and safety. 

Westlife Foodworld, the company that owns and operates McDonald's chains in West and South India, said they only use “genuine, high-quality” cheese in their cheese-containing products.

Advertisement

"Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products. Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute,” McDonald’s India (West & South) said.

The company added that they are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos9 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo