English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Utility vehicles shine, tractor sales stumble in February

The standout performers in February were utility vehicles (UVs) and two-wheelers, both domestically and in terms of exports.

Reported by: Abhishek Vasudev
Car sales
Car sales | Image:Republicworld
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Utility vehicles shine: India's automobile industry witnessed strong growth in several areas while facing challenges in others. The February auto sales reveal a nuanced picture, with certain sectors outpacing expectations while others grapple with subdued demand, analysts noted.

Utility vehicles and two-wheelers lead the charge

The standout performers in February were utility vehicles (UVs) and two-wheelers, both domestically and in terms of exports. Utility vehicle sales surged 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY), signalling sustained consumer interest in this segment, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Meanwhile, two-wheeler dispatches saw a 21 per cent YoY growth domestically and a staggering 36.5 per cent annual growth in exports, reflecting robust demand both at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Companies such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, and Bajaj Auto spearheaded this growth trajectory, with dispatches surpassing estimates. Domestic demand remained healthy, while the unexpected surge in export figures provided a pleasant surprise amidst challenging circumstances, the Mumbai-based brokerage highlighted.

Passenger vehicles maintain momentum

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment maintained its upward trajectory, with dispatches rising by 17 per cent YoY. Notably, utility vehicle sales contributed majorly to this growth, marking a 39 per cent YoY increase.

Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as key players in this segment, with Maruti Suzuki also witnessing a notable 68 per cent YoY growth in exports, the highest this fiscal year.

Advertisement

Commercial vehicles and tractors face headwinds

However, the commercial vehicle (CV) and tractor segments faced challenges in February. CV dispatches remained flat YoY, with mid- and heavy commercial vehicles witnessing a 6 per cent decline while light commercial vehicles saw a modest 5 per cent YoY increase. Companies like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and VECV navigated through a period of subdued demand, anticipating a gradual pickup post-elections.

Advertisement

Tractor sales, on the other hand, suffered a setback with a 16 per cent YoY decline. Factors such as erratic monsoons and deficient rainfall in southern and western states impacted agri-related demand, affecting companies like Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts, Motilal Oswal said. However, the outlook for the Rabi crop appears promising, offering a glimmer of hope for future growth.

The automotive sector remains cautiously optimistic. The recovery in the domestic two-wheeler segment and sustained demand for UVs provide a positive outlook. Additionally, expectations of improved sentiment post-elections may bolster CV demand, while agricultural reforms and government support schemes could potentially revive tractor sales in the coming months, analysts added.

Advertisement

Despite facing headwinds, the Indian automotive industry continues to display resilience and adaptability in navigating through challenging times. As stakeholders monitor market dynamics and consumer sentiments, strategic responses and innovative approaches will be important in steering the sector towards sustained growth and stability in the months ahead.
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

36 minutes ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

17 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

17 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

17 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

17 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Father Kills 3 Children Before Ending His Life in Telangana Village

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. CBSE Physics Paper Analysis: 'Lengthy but balanced paper'

    Education18 minutes ago

  3. 'High GDP growth to propel India become third-largest economy': Modi

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  4. Space Capsule Captured Mesmerising Video Clips While entering Earth

    World24 minutes ago

  5. 'Why was Hafeez removed and not Wahab Riaz?': Inzamam lambasts PCB

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo