Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, has announced plans to review the airline's current rostering system in response to recent flight disruptions caused by crew unavailability. Kannan stressed on the importance of incorporating feedback from pilots to address concerns and ensure smoother operations in the future.

The airline, currently undergoing a merger with Air India, has temporarily reduced flight operations to manage crew shortages and expects the situation to normalise by May. While there have been concerns among pilots regarding the new contract and potential pay revisions, Kannan assured that there has been no unusual spike in attrition.

Speaking to PTI, Kannan disclosed that discussions with pilots during a recent town hall highlighted concerns about the rostering system. Vistara, which employs approximately 6,500 people, including 1,000 pilots, aims to seek input from its pilot cohort to enhance the rostering process.

Acknowledging the diverse preferences among pilots, Kannan highlighted the need for a unified rostering system that accommodates the majority's preferences. He stated, "We are going to go back to the pilots to seek their views and inputs to see how [the rostering system] is working... whether they should be amended, whether they should be improved."

For the upcoming roster in May, Vistara plans to incorporate pilot feedback to the extent feasible, striving to address their concerns and improve operational efficiency.

In response to queries regarding pilot attrition and concerns about the merger with Air India, Kannan reaffirmed the airline's commitment to growth opportunities offered by the merger. He highlighted the potential for career advancement and opportunities for pilots within the merged entity, emphasizing the scale and growth prospects.

(With PTI inputs)

