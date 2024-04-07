×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Vistara CEO to review rostering system amid flight disruptions

The airline, currently undergoing a merger with Air India, has temporarily reduced flight operations to manage crew shortages.

Reported by: Business Desk
Vistara flight adjustments
The airline, currently undergoing a merger with Air India, has temporarily reduced flight operations | Image:Skytraxratings
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, has announced plans to review the airline's current rostering system in response to recent flight disruptions caused by crew unavailability. Kannan stressed on the importance of incorporating feedback from pilots to address concerns and ensure smoother operations in the future.

The airline, currently undergoing a merger with Air India, has temporarily reduced flight operations to manage crew shortages and expects the situation to normalise by May. While there have been concerns among pilots regarding the new contract and potential pay revisions, Kannan assured that there has been no unusual spike in attrition.

Advertisement

Speaking to PTI, Kannan disclosed that discussions with pilots during a recent town hall highlighted concerns about the rostering system. Vistara, which employs approximately 6,500 people, including 1,000 pilots, aims to seek input from its pilot cohort to enhance the rostering process.

Acknowledging the diverse preferences among pilots, Kannan highlighted the need for a unified rostering system that accommodates the majority's preferences. He stated, "We are going to go back to the pilots to seek their views and inputs to see how [the rostering system] is working... whether they should be amended, whether they should be improved."

Advertisement

For the upcoming roster in May, Vistara plans to incorporate pilot feedback to the extent feasible, striving to address their concerns and improve operational efficiency.

In response to queries regarding pilot attrition and concerns about the merger with Air India, Kannan reaffirmed the airline's commitment to growth opportunities offered by the merger. He highlighted the potential for career advancement and opportunities for pilots within the merged entity, emphasizing the scale and growth prospects.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

a few seconds ago
Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections.

Cong's Bengal Candidates

a few seconds ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

4 minutes ago
Mumbai sees highest coworking rental growth

Co-working leasing rises

5 minutes ago
Jaganmohan reddy

Notice to Andhra CM

9 minutes ago
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case

Sebi proposes changes

11 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

15 minutes ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

15 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

18 minutes ago
Prabhu Deva

Prabhu With His Young Fan

18 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Should Step Aside If Congress Does Not Win: Prashant Kishor

Rahul Gandhi Should Step

19 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Archery Lesson

21 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh & Mizoram Assembly polls underway, take a quick glance at numbers involved

lok sabha dry days

23 minutes ago
mukhtar ansari poster

Mukhtar Ansari's Poster

23 minutes ago
Purana Mandir

Ramsay Brothers Top Films

24 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Boney On Arjun

25 minutes ago
Tata Steel job cut

Tata Steel FY24 sales

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  4. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo