Techade for women: Female participation in technology roles is on the rise in a pertinent trend, even as the number is far from being equitable.



The number of women in technology roles has gone up over the years, with women techies in 2022 being at 26 per cent which was up to 29 per cent in 2023, according to Munira Loliwala, AVP- Strategy and Growth, TeamLease Digital.



The number stood at 86,800 female employees being hired for tech roles. In 2024, 8–10 per cent of overall hiring growth is estimated, out of which it is expected to have 2-3 per cent growth in terms of women.



The reasons for this trend are due to DE&I strategies, skilling and upskilling programs, hybrid working and flexible working conditions, maternity breaks, women’s safety etc, she added.

STEM Education

In terms of roles in STEM, about 29 per cent of women enter the workforce in contrast to 32 per cent of women entering non-technical roles, said.

As per data from the Observer Research Foundation, women comprised 29.2 percent of the STEM workforce in 146 nations evaluated in the Global Gender Gap Report (2023), even though women made up 49.3 percent or almost half of the total employment across non-STEM occupations.



Anjali Sharma, Director, Global Head of L&D at IT services company Fulcrum Digital said, “The ascent of women in tech in India is both a triumph and a call to action. Despite the challenges within the traditionally male-dominated realm, we have witnessed a remarkable shift as women rise through the ranks, particularly in cutting-edge fields like deep tech. In recognition of the importance of diverse perspectives in technology development, women have proven to bring unique value for equity in tech, ethical innovation, and inclusivity.”

However, she said a significant gender gap still exists wherein in even as India today 43 per cent of STEM course enrolees are female - comprising one of the highest numbers in the world, only 14 per cent of tech leadership roles in the country are held by women.

“This inconsistency exists due to barriers such as societal norms and biases that keep women from progressing in the tech industry,” according to Sharma.

Female Leadership

Notably, LinkedIn’s Workforce Report (WFR) shows the increase in the share of women leaders in the workforce on the rise between 2016 and 2023, having increased from 17 per cent to 19 per cent in the six-year period.

What affects the presence of women in the workforce, Loliwala said, are factors like the convenience to restart, and safety.

Loliwala said about 19.5 lakh women are employed in technology roles in India, comprising of 36 per cent of female population in roles related to tech.



“This ratio is expected to rise with an average annual increase of 5.5 per cent in the addition of women to tech employment over the next 5 years,” she added.



About 39 per cent of Indian companies are employing women in CXO positions, which outpaces the global average of 32 per cent as per executive search and talent advisory firm LONGHOUSE Consulting.



Poonam Puthran, Executive Vice President, Aurionpro Banking said women play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape in the dynamic world of technology.



“In the dynamic world of technology, women play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape. With their leadership and resilience, we chart a course towards excellence, driving our organization forward with purpose and determination,” she said.



