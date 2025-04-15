Info Edge 1st-Ever Stock Split: Naukri.Com Parent Company's Share To Get 5x More Affordable; Check Record Date

Updated April 15th 2025, 12:19 IST
Naukri.com, the parent company of Info Edge is one of the largest recruitment platforms, has announced the stock split record date . This is going to be the first-ever stock split announcement by the company.
The company is led by Sanjeev Bikhchandani. Apart from Naukri.com, Info Edge also owns matrimonial websites Jeevansathi.com, 99Acres.com, Firstnaukri.Com and Shiksha.com among others.
The company's Board of Directors approved the stock split on February 5, 2025 Under this arrangement, each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for this stock split has been set for Wednesday, May 7, 2025
“..this is to inform you that following the approval granted by the Members through Postal Ballot on Friday, April 11, 2025, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter dated April 11, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Monday, April 14, 2025, has fixed the “Record Date” as specified", as per exchange filing.
Naukri.com had previously announced that its shares will split in the ratio of 1:1, meaning each share will split into 5 new shares.
“For determining the eligibility of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be subdivided/split into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2 (Rupee Two Only) each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects” the exchange filing read.
After the announcement, Info Edge's stock price saw a significant increase, going up by almost 4% on the day of approval. This favourable market reaction is an indication of investor confidence in the enhanced accessibility and possible liquidity advantages of the stock split.
Also Read: Jio Financial Services Dividend 2025: Cash Reward Announcement By Mukesh Ambani-Led Company In Q4 results FY25 – Check Board Schedule
Although this is Info Edge's initial stock split after its listing in November 2006, the company had issued bonus shares earlier in 2010 and 2012 at a 1:1 ratio. During the last three years, Info Edge has also paid Rs 66 per share as dividend, reflecting its persistent focus on shareholder value.
Market analysts and investors consider this stock split a strategic move to widen the company's base of investors and increase market participation. This step comes as part of Info Edge's efforts to reinforce its presence in the digital services segment and create long-term value for its shareholders.
Published April 15th 2025, 12:19 IST