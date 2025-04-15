Info Edge 1st-Ever Stock Split: Naukri.Com Parent Company's Share To Get 5x More Affordable; Check Record Date

Naukri.com, the parent company of Info Edge is one of the largest recruitment platforms, has announced the stock split record date . This is going to be the first-ever stock split announcement by the company.

The company is led by Sanjeev Bikhchandani. Apart from Naukri.com, Info Edge also owns matrimonial websites Jeevansathi.com, 99Acres.com, Firstnaukri.Com and Shiksha.com among others.

Naukri.Com: Split Record Date

The company's Board of Directors approved the stock split on February 5, 2025 Under this arrangement, each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for this stock split has been set for Wednesday, May 7, 2025

“..this is to inform you that following the approval granted by the Members through Postal Ballot on Friday, April 11, 2025, as already intimated to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter dated April 11, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Monday, April 14, 2025, has fixed the “Record Date” as specified", as per exchange filing.

Naukri.Com: Stock Split Details

Naukri.com had previously announced that its shares will split in the ratio of 1:1, meaning each share will split into 5 new shares.

“For determining the eligibility of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be subdivided/split into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2 (Rupee Two Only) each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects” the exchange filing read.

Naukri.Com: Market Reaction

After the announcement, Info Edge's stock price saw a significant increase, going up by almost 4% on the day of approval. This favourable market reaction is an indication of investor confidence in the enhanced accessibility and possible liquidity advantages of the stock split.

Info Edge: Historical Context