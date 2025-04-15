Jio Financial Services Dividend 2025: Mukesh Ambani's Company To Announce 1st-Ever Cash Reward – Check Date And Time

Jio Financials, an investment company by Reliance Industries held its board meeting on Monday, April 14, 2025, and decided to audit the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. It has also announced to share its first-ever dividend for the FY ending on 31 March 2025.

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 17, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Jio Financial Services: Q4 Results Date & Time

"Further to our intimation dated April 14, 2025, we wish to inform you that a presentation to analysts on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 shall be made on April 17, 2025 at 19.30 (7:30 p.m) hours IST after the Board meeting" as per exchange filing.

Jio Financial Services: Dividend Date

“..recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025” as per exchange filing.

Jio Financial Services: Q3 Results

On 17 January, Jio Financial Services Ltd. posted its October-December quarter fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) results with a marginal rise in net profit of 0.3% to Rs 295 crore from Rs 294.8 crore in the same period last year.