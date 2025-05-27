Info Edge Dividend 2025: Naukri.com Parent Firm Declares 180% Final Dividend - Check Record Date

Info Edge (India) Ltd., the parent company of leading digital platforms like Naukri.com, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, which translates 180% at face value of Rs 2.

The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Board has also recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 3.60/- per equity share (on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to declaration of the same by the members at the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company,” the company said in its filing to BSE.

Info Edge dividend record date

Info Edge also informed the exchanges that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend has been fixed as July 25, 2025.

The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of Members for the proposed Final Dividend. The dividend if approved, by the Members at the Annual General Meeting, would be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source on or after September 2, 2025,” the filing added.

Incidentally, the company has announced first-ever dividend after stock split. Earlier this month, Naukri had split the face value of equity shares the ratio 5:1. It means that each share of Rs 10 face value was split 5 new shares of Rs 2 face value.

Robust financial performance