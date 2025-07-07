Info Edge Shares Dive 5% On Monday — Here’s What Triggered the Sudden Sell-Off

Info Edge (India) Ltd shares fell nearly 4% on Monday. The stock closed at Rs 1,431 on the NSE, down 3.7% from its previous close of Rs 1,486, after hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,404.

What spooked the street?

The decline followed the company’s release of its business performance update for the first quarter of FY26, which, while showing growth, appeared to fall short of market expectations.

The company — which runs prominent digital platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com — reported an 11.2% year-on-year increase in standalone billings to Rs 644.2 crore for the April–June quarter. This compares with Rs 579.4 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier.

Within its core recruitment vertical, billings rose 9% to Rs 470.3 crore, up from Rs 431.4 crore in Q1 FY25. Its property classifieds business, 99acres, posted stronger momentum, with billings growing 16% to Rs 94.4 crore from Rs 81 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial performance

In terms of financials, the company had reported a significant jump in net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), with consolidated earnings climbing to Rs 463 crore — a 667% increase from Rs 60 crore a year earlier. The surge was largely driven by an exceptional gain.

Revenue from operations for the same quarter came in at Rs 750 crore, largely flat compared to Rs 757 crore in Q4 FY24. Operational profit (EBITDA) rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 248 crore, while margins held steady at 33%.

About the company

Info Edge (India) Ltd., widely recognised as the parent company of Naukri.com, also operates in the real estate segment and other digital platforms. In a recent corporate move, the company announced a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each, with a split ratio of 1:5. The record date for this stock split was set as May 7, 2025.