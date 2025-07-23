Infosys Q1 FY26 Results: IT Giant Net Profit Up By 9.1%; Revenue Soars 7.5%—Check Headcount And Other Details

Infosys Q1 FY26 Results: India's second-largest IT services exporter, Infosys, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26), showing steady growth compared to the same quarter last year.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant reported a revenue of Rs 42,279 crore, which is a 7.5% increase from Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25. Net profit also saw a healthy rise of 9.1% year-on-year, reaching Rs 6,924 crore compared to Rs 6,347 crore in the previous year.

Infosys Q1 Results FY26 Highlights

Gross profit stood at Rs 13,055 crore, up from Rs 12,138 crore, while operating profit increased to Rs 8,203 crore from Rs 7,688 crore last year.

However, the operating margin was slightly lower at 20.8%, down by 0.1 percentage point from 20.9% a year ago, indicating that the company maintained good cost control despite higher investments in areas like marketing and administration.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

“Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships,” he added.

Earnings per share also improved, with basic EPS growing to Rs 16.70 from Rs 15.15 and diluted EPS reaching Rs 16.68 from Rs 15.35.

“Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts, resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8%, and an EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO.

“Cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy,” he added.

Infosys Headcount

As of June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), Infosys had a total of 323,788 employees, showing an increase from 315,332 employees in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY25). The number of software professionals also grew from 298,123 to 306,706 year-on-year. However, the company's sales and support staff slightly declined from 17,209 to 17,082.

Voluntary attrition in IT services rose to 14.4% in Q1 FY26, compared to 12.7% a year ago, indicating a rise in employee exits. The percentage of women employees remained stable, with a slight drop from 39.2% to 39.1%.