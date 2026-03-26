Infosys Bets on U.S. Health Tech Growth With $465 Million Acquisition of Optimum IT

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS), announced on Wednesday it will acquire U.S.-based Optimum Healthcare IT for up to $465 million as part of a strategic push to dominate the rapidly growing healthcare provider market.

The all-cash deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, marks one of Infosys’ largest acquisitions in recent years. In a parallel move, the company also agreed to buy insurance technology firm Stratus for $95 million, bringing its total investment to $560 million.

The acquisition of Florida-based Optimum Healthcare IT adds a specialized team of over 1,600 healthcare experts to Infosys' workforce. Optimum is widely recognized for its "Best in KLAS" status, specializing in digital transformation for hospitals and health systems, particularly in moving Electronic Health Records (EHR) to the cloud.

"By bringing together Optimum’s provider experience with our AI and cloud platforms, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition," said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

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Optimum has shown explosive growth, with revenues surging from $114 million in 2023 to $275.9 million in 2025. The purchase price includes upfront payments and performance-linked earnouts but excludes management incentives and retention bonuses.

AI-Led Transformation

Infosys plans to integrate Optimum’s domain expertise with its own Infosys Topaz (AI-first offerings) and Infosys Cobalt (cloud services). The goal is to provide end-to-end digital modernization for healthcare clients who are increasingly looking to automate clinical workflows and improve patient data analytics through artificial intelligence.