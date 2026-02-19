Infosys & HCL Tech Lead IT Sector Recovery; Nifty IT Rebounds 1.5% After Last Week’s Record 9.1% Sector Sell-off

Indian IT stocks moved higher in trade on Thursday, tracking a rally in global technology shares and aided by renewed buying interest after a sharp correction earlier this month. The Nifty IT index rose over 1.2% in early trade to around 33,070, supported by gains across large-cap IT stocks including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Technologies.

Shares of Infosys climbed nearly 1.3% to ₹1,391.30 on the NSE by late morning trade, after touching an intraday high of ₹1,398.00. Trading volumes stood at over 2.4 million shares, indicating active participation. Tata Consultancy Services gained over 1.1%, while HCL Technologies rose close to 0.8%. Other IT majors, such as Wipro and Tech Mahindra, advanced around 1.5% each. Among mid-cap names, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services Software traded with modest gains. Persistent Systems declined more than 2.1%, while Mphasis was marginally lower, underperforming the broader sector.

Global Tech Rally Supports Sentiment

The recovery in Indian IT stocks followed gains in US technology shares overnight, after Nvidia announced a multi-year supply agreement to provide artificial intelligence chips to Meta Platforms. The development eased near-term concerns around slowing AI-related spending and helped lift sentiment across global technology stocks. Semiconductor and data storage companies in the US also saw strong gains, showing sustained demand linked to AI infrastructure. Broader US markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both ending in the green, adding to positive cues for technology stocks globally.

Prasenjit Paul, Equity Research Analyst at Paul Asset & Fund Manager at 129 Wealth Fund, said, “The recent recovery in IT stocks is largely a valuation-driven move after a meaningful correction over the past few weeks. As prices adjusted, large-cap IT companies moved closer to their long-term average multiples, which brought buyers back into the segment.” He added, “Sentiment has also improved with US bond yields easing and commentary from global enterprises indicating that technology spending is stabilising, even if not accelerating. A relatively stable rupee has further supported margin expectations for export-heavy companies. That said, the durability of this bounce will depend on execution.”

JPMorgan said in a sector note that AI is more likely to reshape the nature of work for IT services firms rather than eliminate demand. The brokerage highlighted that large IT vendors remain deeply embedded in client technology ecosystems and are expected to participate in AI-driven transformation projects.

Recent Sell-off Sets Stage For Tactical Rebound

The Nifty IT index had fallen 9.1% last week, marking its worst weekly decline in nearly 11 months, amid fears that rapid advancements in generative AI could intensify competition and pressure traditional service models. Thursday’s gains reflected selective value buying after the sharp correction, rather than a full reversal of trend, as investors reassess earnings visibility and client spending patterns in the context of AI adoption. “Investors should watch order inflows, deal conversion and management guidance over the next two quarters. Without clearer signs of revenue acceleration, the move is likely to remain selective rather than broad-based across the sector,” warned Paul.