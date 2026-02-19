AI Impact Summit 2026: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investment Over 7 Years

At the AI Impact Summit 2026, RIL Chairman & MD, Mukesh Ambani tackled the critical query of whether AI will remain concentrated or democratize by voicing out that India believes in a future where artificial intelligence is "available, affordable and beneficial to all."

Painting two different outlooks linked to AI, he noted, "One path has led to a situation where ai is scarce, expensive, compute is concentrated, data is controlled, capability behind barriers of capital and geography in Global North. In this dismal scenario inequality widens within societies and generations.

On the other hand, he said, "There is another path - a future where AI is available affordable and beneficial to all.

Also Read: OpenAI to Access Up to 1 GW AI Compute Capacity Through Tata Group

Advertisement

"India believes in this future. India will emerge as one of the greatest AI powers in the world in the 21st century, my confidence is validated by an undeniable truth, no one match India's strength in demography, development, digital infrastructure, AI harvest," he said.

India Among Top 3 Startup Ecosystems Globally

Further, he listed out India biggest accolades, which included India being the world's largest mobile data consumer, nearly 1 billion internet users, data costs among the lowest in the world.

Advertisement

He also noted that India ranks among the top three startup ecosystems in the world, with 100,000 startups and over 100 unicorns, whist securing an inclusive digital public infrastructure stack that is now being opted by countries around the globe.

Mukesh Ambani's Top Three Announcements

Making a pivotal announcement during the AI summit driving innovation, and strategic partnerships in this arena, Mukesh Ambani, said, “Jio will connect India to the intelligence era. We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy, and every facet of social development and every service of government. India cannot afford to rent intelligence. therefore, we will reduce it as dramatically as we did the cost of data.”

“Jio together with Reliance will invest Rs 10 lakh crores over next seven years, starting with this year,” he said, while adding that “this is disciplined, nation building capital designed to create durable economic value and strategic resilience for decades to come. ”

Noting that AI's biggest challenge is high cost of compute and scarcity, Mukesh Ambani said, “Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute structure through three main initiatives, including giga watt scaled data centres."

“We've already started constructing multi-giga watt data ready centres at Jamnagar. Over 120 megawatts will come online over in the second half of 2026,” he noted.