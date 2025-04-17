Infosys Headcount Rises by 199 in Q4; To Hire 20,000 Freshers in FY26

The second largest IT services firm in India, Infosys reported an increase in its headcount in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company also added 6,388 employees for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), bring the total workforce to 3,23,578, up from 3,17,240 in the previous financial year.

This development comes amidst the company trying to open up hiring across levels, including freshers.

Additionally, Infosys is planning to hire 15,000-20,000 freshers in FY25 following a year of slump, in terms of hiring.

However, it has recently laid off 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus after they failed evaluation tests in three consecutive attempts. Nearly half of these trainees had onboarded in October 2024.

Headcount Rises For Third Quarter Straight

Infosys has raised its headcount for the third quarter consecutively. In the third quarter or Q3, the company added 5,591 employees and in Q2, it added, 2,456 employees. Before that the company had reported seven straight quarters of headcount decline.

The attrition rate for the quarter on the basis of the previous year increased to 14.1% from 13.7% in the December quarter.

Infosys Hiring 20,000 Freshers

While speaking at a press conference, the CFO of Infosys, Jayesh Sanghrajka revealed that the IT firm is planning to hire more than 20,000 freshers in FY26.

"We are expecting to hire 20,000-plus freshers," he said.