NSE IPO Date And Time: What Did SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Say?

The chairman of Indian market regulator - Securities and Exchanges Board of India ( SEBI ), Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday that it was working to resolve issues which delayed the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) long-awaited listing, potentially easing the way for the bourse's entry into public markets.

The largest exchange of the country had first applied for a listing in 2016 but faced a long-running case over equitable access for its trading members.

SEBI had fined the stock exchange Rs 1,100 crore for not ensuring equitable access and returned its listing documents, a Reuters report said.

In a separate report, Reuters cited sources saying that the NSE had restarted the process of its public offer and applied for a "no-objection" certificate with the regulator.

What Did SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Say?

"We will not allow commercial interest to take over the general public interest, and it is for the regulator to ensure that," SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday on the sidelines of an event.

Earlier, in October, the NSE had paid Rs 643 crore to settle another case which was related to unfair access to its algorithmic trading software with SEBI, clearing an obstacle in the way of its public listing.