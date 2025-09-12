Infosys Mega Buyback, Hyundai’s 2030 Roadmap, and Key Corporate Deals: Stocks to Watch on September 12

The Indian equity market continued its steady momentum on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 32 points, or 0.13%, higher at 25,005, while the BSE Sensex rose 124 points, or 0.15%, to settle at 81,548.



With Nifty crossing the 25,000 mark, several stock-specific developments are likely to drive trading on September 12.



Stocks To Watch Today

Infosys

Infosys has announced its largest-ever buyback, worth ₹18,000 crore. The company’s board approved the repurchase of 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares at a price of ₹1,800 each — a 19% premium to the September 11 closing price of ₹1,512.20.

Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled an aggressive roadmap, announcing 26 new model launches by 2030, including 20 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and six battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Korean automaker also confirmed it will roll out its first hybrid vehicle for the Indian market, aiming to strengthen its portfolio across segments.

RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India has bagged fresh contracts from municipal corporations. These include:

A ₹32.51 crore project from Panvel Municipal Corporation.

A ₹70.94 crore project from Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation.



JSW Energy

JSW Energy has commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity in August 2025, taking its total installed capacity to 13,097 MW.

The additions include 240 MW hydro (Kutehr), 43 MW wind, and 34 MW solar. Renewables now make up 57% of the company’s overall capacity, comprising 3,617 MW of wind, 2,192 MW of solar, and 1,631 MW of hydro.

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure, India’s second-largest private commercial port operator, has acquired a brownfield rail siding in Ballari, Karnataka for ₹57 crore from Hothur Ispat.

NBCC India

NBCC has signed an MoU with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) to develop Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport.

IREDA

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has successfully raised ₹453 crore through the issuance of perpetual bonds.

The issue witnessed overwhelming interest, with bids worth ₹1,343 crore against a base size of ₹100 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹400 crore.

Lodha Developers

The Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with Lodha Developers to establish a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava.

With an investment of ₹30,000 crore, the project aims to position Maharashtra as a hub for sustainable, large-scale data centre operations in India.

SME Listings on September 12

Three companies will debut on the SME exchange today:

Austere Systems

Sharvaya Metals

Vigor Plast India



