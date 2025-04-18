Hired, Trained, Terminated: End of Road For 370 Freshers At Infosys

Infosys Mysore Layoffs: Infosys on April 18, 2025, terminated 370 trainees from its Mysuru campus, citing failure to clear internal assessments under its “Generic Foundation Training Program.”

The mail informing the apprentices about their termination came just a day after Infosys announced its Q4 results for FY25.



According to the company, these assessments are a standard part of its training process, and the trainees were given three chances along with additional support such as doubt-clearing sessions and mock tests.

Infosys stated in the termination email: “You have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic Foundation Training Program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts… As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program.”



The company added that affected trainees would receive outplacement assistance and an option to pursue Infosys-sponsored external training programs, either for opportunities in Infosys BPM or to strengthen their IT fundamentals.

Same Batch as October 2024 Joinees Hit by Layoffs

Most of the affected apprentices had joined Infosys in October 2024 under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

Speaking to Republic Business , one of the terminated trainees said: “Our joining was on 21st October 2024. First, we were trained in Java, then DBMS. We were given multiple attempts between November and April, but if someone failed even one paper out of multiple, they were terminated. Even if you scored 90 in one paper and 62 in another, you were still out — 65 in each subject was the cutoff.”



He revealed that the final assessment was conducted on April 16, 2025, and results were announced the next morning. Following that, the termination emails were sent and 370 were laid off.



Wave of Layoffs in Six Months

This is not the first time Infosys has come under scrutiny for terminating apprentices. In February 2025, Republic Business had reported that around 400 trainees were let go at the Mysuru campus for failing internal assessments. That wave of layoffs was also met with criticism from employee unions.



The latest round of terminations has intensified the backlash against Infosys, especially given that an earlier complaint about 700 such layoffs in October 2024 is still under investigation by the Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region).



NITES Calls Out Infosys for “Illegal and Unethical” Conduct

Reacting strongly to the development, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a fresh complaint with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In a statement issued on April 18, NITES President Advocate Harpreet Singh Saluja condemned Infosys' actions, calling them a violation of India's apprenticeship laws.

“Infosys has once again proceeded to terminate 370 apprentices enrolled under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) by coercing them into signing ‘mutual separation’ agreements. These actions have been carried out without any legal justification, prior notice, or adherence to due process,” said Saluja.



He added that the company’s actions were in “complete defiance of the authority of the Government of India” and a “direct challenge” to the country’s legal framework.

“The youth of India cannot be treated as disposable labour. Apprenticeship is meant to empower and train young professionals, not exploit them under temporary contracts and discard them without legal recourse.”





NITES stressed that the previous complaint against Infosys is still under active investigation and accused the company of having "no fear of the law" by repeating the same act while the inquiry is pending.



Infosys CEO Defends Training Assessment Criteria

Responding to a question during the post-earnings conference call on April 17, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh defended the company’s assessment framework, saying:

“We have a rigorous way to test individuals, has been same for over 20 years.”



He did not comment directly on the fresh wave of terminations but implied that the standards are longstanding and consistent.

Republic Business has reached out to the Infosys team for their response on this matter, but we're still awaiting their reply.



Termination Process and Final Steps

As per the termination email accessed by Republic Business, the affected trainees have been asked to execute a "Separation and General Release Agreement" and meet HR representatives at the Mysuru campus. The email details include, Agreement Execution, Travel and Accommodation Survey, Counselling and Support and Final Payout.