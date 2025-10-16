Updated 16 October 2025 at 16:49 IST
Infosys Q2 Results: INFY Profit Up 13%; Tech Giant Declares Rs 23 Dividend
Infosys Q2FY26 net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 7,364 crore, with revenue at Rs 44,490 crore. Strong deal wins, AI-driven solutions, and revised revenue guidance boost investor confidence. Interim dividend of Rs 23/share declared; operating margin steady at 21%.
Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software exporter, on Thursday reported a strong 13% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter of FY26, up from Rs 6,506 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 44,490 crore, a 5.2% increase over the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing.
In constant currency terms, the company’s revenue grew 2.9% YoY and 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Operating profit for Q2FY26 rose 8.1% YoY to Rs 9,353 crore, though operating margins slipped slightly to 21% from 21.1% in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross profit stood at Rs 13,690 crore, reflecting a 9% YoY rise.
Infosys’ business segments showed healthy growth, with financial services revenue up 5.4% YoY in constant currency, while hi-tech and manufacturing segments recorded 8.6% and 6.6% YoY growth, respectively. The company also secured $3.1 billion in deal wins during the quarter, with 67% classified as net new, highlighting its strong positioning in AI-driven solutions and client relevance.
Commenting on the results, CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Our deal wins reflect our deep understanding of clients’ priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment.”
Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, with October 27 set as the record date. The company also revised the lower end of its FY26 revenue guidance upward to 2-3% from the earlier 1-3%, while maintaining its full-year operating margin estimate at 20-22%.
The Q2 results underscore Infosys’ steady performance amid a challenging global IT services landscape, driven by robust client demand across key sectors and continued traction in emerging technologies.
