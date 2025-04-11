Infosys Q4 FY2025 Date And Time Announced! Check Earning Schedule of Narayana Murthy's Led IT Firm

Infosys Q4 FY2025 Date And Time: IT behemoth Infosys is gearing up to release its Q4 results for the financial year 2025. The company, led by Narayana Murthy , has announced the schedule for the board meeting in April to discuss the quarterly results.

The company has announced this in an exchange filing dated April 10, 2025.

Infosys Q4 FY2025 Date and Time

Infosys will announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

Press conference: The leadership team will be part of a press conference at 4:15 p.m. IST on April 17, 2025. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction, which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Infosys website. The archive will be available after 6:15 p.m. IST on April 17, 2025.

Earnings call: The company will conduct a 60-minute conference call on April 17, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. IST which will be open to investors/analysts in all regions, where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants.

Infosys Q3 FY25 Results

Infosys, a major IT services company, announced an 11.46 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,806 crore for the December quarter FY25 and improved its guidance on the basis of growth in financial services and manufacturing. The previous fiscal year's similar period saw the corporation earn Rs 6,106 crore in profit.

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24.

Infosys Share Price Today

Infosys Ltd. opened at Rs 1,414.65 today but saw a slight dip, with its share price currently at Rs 1,399.00, down by Rs 5.20 or 0.37%. The stock reached a high of Rs 1,438.55 and a low of Rs 1,397.65 during the day. Compared to its previous close of Rs 1,404.20, the decline marks a modest drop.