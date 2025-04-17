Infosys Q4 Results FY25: Net Profit Falls 12% YoY to Rs 7,033 Cr, Revenue Rises to Rs 40,925 Cr YoY

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

"Approved the audited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as per INDAS and International Financial Reporting Standard (“IFRS”) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025" as per exchange filing.

Infosys: Q4 Results

Infosys, a giant IT consulting firm, recorded a net profit of Rs 7,033 crore for the FY25 January–March quarter compared to the Rs 7,969 crore net profit recorded in Q4 FY25, which is a 12 per cent decline. Additionally, the company's revenues increased 7.9% year over year to Rs 40,925 crore.

For the third consecutive quarter, Infosys increased its constant currency (CC) revenue growth target for FY25 from 3.75–4.5% to 4.5–5% in January.



Infosys: Share Price Today

As of 17th April, 2025, the share price of Infosys at the NSE opened at Rs 1,400.00 and was quoted at Rs 1,389.50 by 11:04 AM IST, lower by 1.97% compared to the previous close of Rs 1,413.10, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 576,252 crore.

On BSE, the share opened at Rs 1,404.85 and was quoted at Rs 1,385.20, also down 1.97% from the previous close. The day's high-low indicated a high of Rs 1,400.00 and a low of Rs 1,378.30 on NSE, and a high of Rs 1,404.85 and a low of Rs 1,378.60 on BSE.

Infosys: Recent Announcements

The financial services company AIB, which primarily operates in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, is expanding its strategic partnership with Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting.

“We have built a resilient organisation with a sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation”, quoted Salil Parekh, CEO and MD in the filing.