Infosys Q4 Results: IT Giant Declares Final Dividend of Rs 22 Per Share for FY25-Check Record Date

India’s second-largest IT services company, Infosys Ltd has declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share for FY25 along with its Q4 results. The record date is May 30, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025.

Infosys has so far announced an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for FY25. In the previous financial year (FY24), the IT major declared a total dividend of Rs 46 per share, amounting to Rs 7,455.40 crore. This was an increase from FY23, when the total dividend stood at Rs 34 per share—comprising an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 and a final dividend of Rs 17.50—bringing the payout to Rs 6,844.20 crore. In FY22, Infosys distributed dividends worth Rs 6,309 crore at Rs 31 per share, while in FY21, the payout was Rs 27 per share, amounting to Rs 5,112 crore.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a 11.75% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit during the March quarter at Rs 7,033 crore vis-a-vis Rs 7,969 crore in the year ago period. The company’s revenues meanwhile rose 7.9% YoY to Rs 40,925 crore over Rs 37,923 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Infosys guided for a revenue growth in the range of 0-3 percent in constant currency for the financial year 2025-26. In January, Infosys had raised its constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance for FY25 to 4.5-5% for a third quarter in a row, as against its previous guidance of 3.75-4.5%. It reported revenue growth of 4.8% YoY in constant currency terms. However, topline declined 3.5% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms.

Ahead of the results, Infosys' shares closed 1.09% higher at Rs 1,429.80, the day’s high. However, the stock is still down over 11% in the last one month.