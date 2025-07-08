Infosys Sends Warning Emails To Employees Exceeding 9-Hour Workday Limit Prioritising Work-Life Balance

New Delhi: Amid debate over 70 hours of work every week, Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, founded by Narayana Murthy, has leapt into a significant departure from the traditional hustle culture. Reportedly, Infosys has started sending warning emails to employees who work more than 9 hours and 15 minutes a day. The company's move is seen as a direct response to the growing concerns about employee burnout and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

The Bengaluru-based company has implemented an automated system that tracks the working hours of its employees, particularly those working remotely. If an employee exceeds the daily limit of 9 hours and 15 minutes, the system triggers a notification, and the HR department sends a formal cautionary email. The email includes a detailed breakdown of the employee's remote working days, total hours worked, and daily averages.

Infosys' decision to prioritise employee well-being is reflected in the company's email to its staff. "Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial for both your well-being and long-term professional success," the email states. It also added, "We understand that work demands and deadlines can sometimes lead to longer hours. However, it is essential to maintain a balanced work-life schedule to enhance productivity and overall happiness."

Regular Breaks, Delegating Tasks, Minimise Work-Related Interactions During Off Hours

The company also provides specific suggestions to its employees on how to achieve a better work-life balance. These include taking regular breaks during the workday, letting managers know if they are feeling overwhelmed, delegating tasks, and minimising work-related interactions during off hours.

Infosys' move is also seen as a silent rebuke to the widely debated suggestion made by the company's founder, NR Narayana Murthy, that Indian youth should commit to 70-hour workweeks to boost national productivity. Instead, Infosys appears to be taking a different path, one that prioritises health and balance over the traditional hustle culture.

The IT sector in India has been witnessing a growing focus on employee well-being, with companies recognising the importance of mental health and sustainable productivity.

In the meantime, Infosys' decision to monitor and limit working hours is a major step in this direction. The company's hybrid work model, which requires employees to work from the office for at least 10 days a month, also reflects this shift towards prioritising employee well-being.

The analysts suggested that the company's move is likely to impact the industry as a whole. They believed that as various companies continue to navigate the challenges of remote work and employee burnout, Infosys' approach to prioritising employee well-being could serve as a model for others to follow.