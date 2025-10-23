Infosys Share Price: IT Stock Rallies Over 4% After Rs 18k Crore Share Buyback Update

After the Narayana Murthy founded IT giant shared an update on its latest share buyback, the stock price of Infosys Ltd. rallied as much as 4 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,527.35 apiece.

In its exchange filing dated October 22, Infosys said that its promoters which include Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy and others will not be partake in the Rs 18,000 crore share buyback that it had announced in October.

This move indicated faith in the company's growth trajectory by the promoter group, whilst improving the retail entitlement ratio when the buyback starts.

The entitlement ratio, record date, and other dates of the share buyback are not announced yet by the company.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company will undergo its biggest share buyback, where it will be repurchasing 10 crore shares of the company, at a price of Rs 1,800 per share.

"Since the promoters and the promoter group of the company have declared their intention to not participate in the buyback, equity shares held by them have not been considered for the purpose of computing the entitlement ratio," the company said.

At the end of the September quarter, promoters of Infosys had a 14.3% stake in the company.

Earlier, the resolution linked to Infosys share buyback offer said, "The Board hereby approves the buyback by the Company of its fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹ 5 (Rupee Five) each (“Equity Shares”),

from the shareholders of the Company, as on the record date, to be determined by the Board (“Record Date”), on a proportionate basis, at a price of ₹ 1,800/- (Rupees One Thousand Eight Hundred only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price”) and for an amount of ₹ 18,000 crore (Rupees Eighteen Thousand crore only) (“Buyback Offer Size”), representing 24.31% and 21.68% of the aggregate of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company based on the latest audited interim condensed financial statements of the Company as at June 30, 2025 on a standalone basis and consolidated basis (“Buyback”)."