Infosys To Pay Rs 854 Crore To LIC; Here's Why?

Infosys Dividend 2025: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to receive a substantial sum of Rs 853.85 crore from the dividend announced by Infosys. The IT company has declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year. This dividend payout represents a 13.2% increase compared to last year.

LIC holds a 10.45% stake in Infosys, with a total of 38,81,12,531 shares. Based on the Rs 22 per share dividend, LIC’s earnings from this payout will amount to Rs 853.85 crore, which is a significant return for the corporation.

Apart from LIC, SBI Life Insurance, a major institutional shareholder, will also earn Rs 111 crore from the payout.

How Much Will Other Promoters Be Paid?

The dividend payout from Infosys is set to benefit two major groups of shareholders—the Murthy family and the other promoters.

The Murthy family stands to earn significant amounts. Narayana Murthy , the co-founder of Infosys, will get around Rs 33.3 crore, and his daughter, Akshata Murty, will receive Rs 85.7 crore. Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy’s wife and the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, will earn a hefty Rs 210 crore. Their son, Rohan Murty, will also receive a substantial Rs 134 crore, while Ekagrah Rohan Murty, Narayana Murthy's grandson, will receive Rs 3.3 crore from this dividend.

Nandan M Nilekani will receive approximately Rs 89.7 crore, while his wife, Rohini Nilekani, will earn Rs 75.6 crore. Additionally, Janhavi Nilekani, Nandan Nilekani’s daughter, is set to earn Rs 18.9 crore.

On the other hand, the other promoters are also set to earn notable amounts. S Gopalakrishnan will receive Rs 70.1 crore, and his wife, Sudha Gopalakrishnan, will earn Rs 210 crore. Asha Dinesh will receive Rs 84.9 crore, while Dinesh Krishnaswamy is expected to earn Rs 71.5 crore. S D Shibulal will receive Rs 11.5 crore, and his wife, Kumari Shibulal, will earn Rs 10.9 crore.

