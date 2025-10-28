‘Infrastructure Must Be People-Centric, Focused on Comfort and Convenience’: MoRTH Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said India’s infrastructure must be people-centric, prioritising citizens’ comfort, convenience, and sustainability. Emphasising a human-first approach to development, the Minister said that 670 roadside amenities have already been created nationwide to improve travel experience and enhance logistics efficiency. Speaking at the CII National Conference on “Future of Smart Roads – Safety, Sustainability and Resilience” in New Delhi, Gadkari outlined three pillars for India’s infrastructure growth — People, Prosperity, and Planning. “The Prime Minister’s vision of making India a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2027 hinges on world-class infrastructure,” Gadkari said, adding that the road and transport sector offers vast opportunities for economic expansion and employment. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Ministry’s annual revenue, currently around ₹55,000 crore, is projected to rise to ₹1.4 lakh crore within two years, reflecting strong momentum in the sector.

The Minister said a comprehensive infrastructure plan for 2027 is already underway, incorporating sustainable practices such as using 80 lakh tonnes of segregated plastic waste in road construction and reusing treated wastewater. “These initiatives underline our commitment to green growth,” MoRTH said in a statement.



Work is progressing to convert 25,000 kilometres of two-lane highways into four lanes, while a ₹2 lakh crore port connectivity project aims to integrate major ports with national highways. Gadkari said that better connectivity is not only improving freight movement but also boosting religious tourism and adventure travel.



Highlighting the economic impact, Gadkari noted that every rupee invested in infrastructure yields three rupees in GDP growth, underscoring the sector’s multiplier effect. He also pointed to green initiatives such as the transplantation of 8,500 trees along the Dwarka Expressway.



Gadkari further said precast construction technology has been made mandatory in road projects to improve quality and ensure timely completion. He urged engineers and contractors to adopt greater ownership and accountability.



Reaffirming the government’s broader vision, the Minister said India is building “smart, sustainable, and inclusive roads” that will balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, driving progress toward a modern, connected, and resilient India.