Infrastructure output rises: Government data released on Tuesday revealed a 5.2 per cent year-on-year increase in infrastructure output for March, following a revised 7.1 per cent growth in February. Infrastructure output, constituting 40 per cent of industrial production, encompasses activity across eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity.

Cement production emerged as the frontrunner, experiencing a notable surge of 10.6 per cent in March compared to a 9.1 per cent growth recorded in the preceding month. Meanwhile, coal production expanded by 8.7 per cent, with electricity generation witnessing an 8 per cent uptick.

In February, coal production exhibited a robust growth of 11.6 per cent, while electricity generation saw a 7.5 per cent increase.

Despite the overall positive trajectory, two core sectors reported a decline in output. Fertiliser production posted a marginal contraction of 1.3 per cent in March, an improvement from the 9.5 per cent decline in February. Similarly, refinery products witnessed a slight downturn of 0.3 per cent, contrasting with a 2.6 per cent rise observed in the previous month.

The data underscores the mixed performance within India's infrastructure landscape, with certain sectors displaying resilience amid economic fluctuations. The upward trend in cement and coal production, along with electricity generation, signals positive momentum in key segments of the economy. However, challenges persist, as evidenced by the moderate decline in fertiliser production and refinery output.

The fluctuations in infrastructure output reflect broader economic dynamics, influenced by factors such as demand fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory changes. Monitoring these trends provides insights into the overall health and resilience of India's industrial sector amidst evolving market conditions.

(with PTI inputs)