Innovation, Creativity And Entrepreneurship Set To Drive The Future: Jetline Group's Rajan Navani

New Delhi: Rajan Navani, Chairman & MD, Jetline Group of Companies, while speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025 at the Republic Media Network Headquarters spoke on the Gaming The Future Stack. Navani highlighted how we are the world's fastest growing economy and we have a youth demography that none others have.

The Chairman said the young generation is going to shape the future of India. He stressed it's a digital-always and immersive generation and highlighted how they setup a journey to built trust with this generation and also play a role in daily digital life of this generation.

Navani spoke about how the generation today was engaging with content by being not only the consumers of content but the creators as well. He highlighted how a ecosystem has been built whether it be finding competitive gamers in e-sports, creating simulated experiences through video gaming or extending through education and lot other areas of using AI to drive immersive experience. He highlighted these things have played a vital role in his business over the last decade.

According to Navani, three buckets which is set to drive the future of the creator economy include- Innovation, , Creativity and entrepreneurship. He highlights everybody wants to create an opportunity for a livelihood that gives them the freedom and flexibility and with technology the ability actually create entrepreneurship and careers that never existed before.

Advertisement

He highlighted how in an era of technology, creativity is going to stay. One human being can use or unleash creativity to such an extent that one can shape what the world will look like, he stated. He talks about the creator ecosystem in India and said there's a shift happening as what the creativity is unlocking both for brands, ecosystem and country.

He added in order to move from developing country to developed country of 2047, the role of technology and creativity will go hand in hand. He talks about the creator's economy saying not only creators are producers of content but they are also going to be the consumers. According to him, it's a 360 degree kind of engagement that will help in shaping enterprises and companies and governments. A collaborative approach will help in creating Viksit Bharat that we all talk about, he said.

Advertisement

Navani talks about the future of India and says GenZs, the next generation of Gen-Alpha and Gen Betas are going to shape India differently.