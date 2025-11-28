'When It Rains Gold,...': Piyush Goyal Quotes Warren Buffet In Direct Message For Indian Entrepreneurs | Republic India Economic Summit

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday quoted business magnate Warren Buffett to advise Indian entrepreneurs to make use of the opportunities that the country is providing now. He also urged young people to move forward with the aim of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025 at Republic Media Network Headquarters, he said, "When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble," as advice to entrepreneurs to make full use of opportunities when they knock the door, rather than be skeptical and wait for them to slip away.

He also urged the nation's youngsters who are contributing to the economy to put their best foot forward in building the nation.

"Today is the opportunity. India is on the move. India is providing more opportunities than ever before," he said.

The quote, "When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble," was used by Warren Buffett to mean that one should take full advantage of infrequent, significant opportunities when they arise, rather than just a small part of them. It advises investors to be bold and recognize major opportunities with the proper scale instead of being hesitant.

Goyal quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge the youth to work collectively to transform India.

"Prime Minister Modi often says that when each one of us takes one step forward, we, as a nation, take 140 crore steps forward. Collectively, we can transform India, taking India to the highest levels of growth and prosperity for every child born in this country. Our partnerships are built on trust, mutual respect, and the partnership between 140 crore Indians, between the government and the people, and between the world and India will be the defining moment which will be remembered for years. India, as a nation, will resolve collectively to work with a sense of duty, shut the colonial mindset, to remain strong and united, preserve and protect our traditions and cultures and work as a team to make India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry also listed three pillars of India's growth story- social welfare, infrastructure, and consumer spending- and said these factors are what make the world envious, while also mentioning how the world now wants to do business with India.

“The world wants to do business with us. So many negotiations are underway with countries that wish to expand and strengthen trade relations and invest in India. Discussions are on with 27 countries of the European Union, the US, New Zealand, Australia, Oman, among others," he said.

Speaking about India's progress, he said, “The way forward is to never let any opportunity go to waste. When the whole world is going through turbulence, India is the only oasis of peace, progress, and prosperity."

He predicted that when India celebrates its 100th year of independence, interest rates will be at reasonable levels.

“When we celebrate the 100th year of independence, interest rates will be at reasonable levels, unemployment at its lowest ever, the banking system is strong, net NPAs will probably be less than 0.5% with high growth and low inflation. We will represent the macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said.