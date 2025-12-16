Updated 16 December 2025 at 11:03 IST
INR vs USD: Rupee Hits Fresh Lifetime Low Of 90.82
The rupee continued with its downward trend, weakening against the USD to record an all-time low for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by strong dollar demand connected to the maturity of non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions and sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Another key driver of rupee's woes are the prolonged deadlock in the US-India trade negotiations and persistent portfolio outflows.
Foreign investors have sold more than USD 18 billion worth of Indian equities this year, putting the market on course for its largest-ever annual outflows.
Indicating a similar sentiment in benchmark equity indices, both BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 declined nearly 0.4% each in early trade.
On the other hand, top oil firms are purchasing dollars for hedging, and importers are following suit as a result of the vacuum of uncertainty that prevails due to ongoing US-India trade discussions.
In 2025, the rupee has depreciated around 6–7%, making it amongst the weakest-performing emerging market currencies this year.
Meanwhile, some of the measures taken by the RBI recently to enhance foreign exchange inflows are relaxation in repayment of export credit which was provided to exporters in November 2025, whereby the maximum credit period was enhanced from one year to 450 days for pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit disbursed till March 31, 2026.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 16 December 2025 at 10:44 IST