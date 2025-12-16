INR vs USD: Rupee Hits Fresh Lifetime Low Of 90.82

The rupee continued with its downward trend, weakening against the USD to record an all-time low for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by strong dollar demand connected to the maturity of non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions and sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows.

Another key driver of rupee's woes are the prolonged deadlock in the US-India trade negotiations and persistent portfolio outflows.

Foreign investors have sold more than USD 18 billion worth of Indian equities this year, putting the market on course for its largest-ever annual outflows.

Indicating a similar sentiment in benchmark equity indices, both BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 declined nearly 0.4% each in early trade.

On the other hand, top oil firms are purchasing dollars for hedging, and importers are following suit as a result of the vacuum of uncertainty that prevails due to ongoing US-India trade discussions.

In 2025, the rupee has depreciated around 6–7%, making it amongst the weakest-performing emerging market currencies this year.