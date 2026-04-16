INR vs USD: Rupee Opens 9 Paise Higher At 93.28 Against US Dollar

Rupee vs USD: The rupee opened 9 paise higher at 93.28 against the US dollar on Thursday, April 16, as a result of growing optimism around the potential Iran ceasefire, however, gains were capped by persistent dollar demand from importers and companies with overseas borrowings.

After a recent rally driven by measures from the central bank, the rupee has largely stabilised around the 93 level, with intraday movements in recent sessions remaining limited to a narrow 30–35 paisa range and openings generally subdued.

Analysts indicate that hopes for a prolonged truce between the US and Iran have diminished fears of additional geopolitical tensions, contributing to the stabilization of global markets. Nonetheless, persistent dollar purchases—particularly from oil marketing firms—have limited further gains.

The vital Strait of Hormuz continues to be considered as a critical chokepoint for global oil supply, with any disruption posing a risk to the current stability in prices.

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Meanwhile, the Indian stock market indices opened in green on Thursday, April 16. The Sensex rose 0.73% to 78,677.56, while Nifty 50 surged 0.64% to 24385.20 level.

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The trends on Gift Nifty signalled a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,346 mark, a premium of over 97 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.