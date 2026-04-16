Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Surges 0.73%, Nifty 50 Rises 0.64%

Stock Market Opening Bell: The Indian benchmark stock market indices Nifty 50, and Sensex witnessed a gap up opening on Thursday, April 16, after rising hopes pinned to a possible de-escalation in the Middle East after the second round of US-Iran peace talks.

The Sensex rose 0.73% to 78,677.56, while Nifty 50 surged 0.64% to 24385.20 level.

The trends on Gift Nifty signalled a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading nearly 24,346 mark, a premium of over 97 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market closed sharply higher, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending above 24,200 level.

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The Sensex rallied 1.64%, to close at 78,111.24, while the Nifty 50 closed 1.63%, higher at 24,231.30.

Stocks in Focus Today

Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, Waaree Renewable Tech

Shares of Wipro, HDFC AMC, Angel One, and Waaree Renewable Tech will remain in focus as companies will release their Q4 results for 2026 today.

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HDB Financial

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 41.4% YoY increase in profit after tax to Rs 751 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from ₹531 crore in the same period last year.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company reported a 7.25% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 547 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, up from Rs 510 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Aurobindo Pharma