Inside Job? Ex-Kia India Workers, Scrap Dealers Probed for Stealing 1,008 Engines - Report

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh are investigating two former Kia India employees for allegedly stealing more than 1,000 car engines over a three-year period from the company's Anantapur factory, according to a Reuters report.

The theft, worth around $2.3 million, involved fake invoices, tampered gate passes, and the use of trucks with false license plates. Police say the operation was run in collusion with scrap dealers, including some based as far as New Delhi.

The fraud came to light during a stock audit earlier this year. Kia’s internal probe led to a police complaint in March.

Kia in March complained to police in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh that a review of internal records found engines sourced from its sister carmaker, Hyundai, were missing and it suspected a conspiracy between past and present employees.

Investigators identified the suspects as a former section head, Vinayagamoorthy Veluchamy, who is now in custody, and team leader Patan Saleem, who is missing.

Police recovered mobile phones containing WhatsApp chats, invoices, and photos linked to the operation. Early evidence suggests the stolen engine proceeds funded debts, property deals, and other ventures.