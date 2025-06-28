Intel Layoffs: After 20% Job Cuts, Top Strategy Chief Set To Exit This Month — What’s Brewing Inside Chip Maker?

Ahead of the mid-July 2025 planned layoffs by Intel, the company's key strategy executive Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah, will leave the firm after Lip-Bu Tan took over as the chipmaker's CEO in March, according to Reuters report.

The California-headquartered tech giant confirmed it saying,"We are grateful for Saf's contributions to Intel and wish him the best."

Amankwah's departure comes after the company intends to lay-off 20 per cent of its workforce, including 107 employees working out of its Santa Clara headqaurters in California. Meanwhile, the company has announced that affected employees would receive 60 days to four-week notice and remuneration and benefits for nine weeks.

The lay-off decision under the new Intel CEO finds reason in stremaling operations, however, its expected to take a toll on engineering roles linked to chip development.

These include physical design engineers, logic and product development specialists, and cloud software architects. A number of senior leadership roles are also being eliminated, such as engineering managers, business leads, and Vice President (VP) of IT. According to a layoff tracker site, above 62,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2025 alone.

Yeboah-Amankwah, who has served as Intel's chief strategy officer since 2020, is leaving on June 30, as per a Reuters report.

Yeboah-Amankwah's role involved overseeing growth initiatives, strategic partnerships and equity investments for Intel, among other responsibilities. This will now fall over to Sachin Katti, whom Intel recently elevated to chief technology and AI officer.

Meanwhile, Intel's CEO Tan so far has flattened the semiconductor giant's leadership team and taken direct oversight of its important data center, AI chip group, and its personal-computer chip group.

He has brought in new engineering leaders. He has also aimed to cut what he viewed as Intel's bloated, slow-moving middle-management layer.

Tan's moves follow years of manufacturing challenges at Intel and lost opportunity for mobile phone and AI chips.