×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Adidas posts first loss in 30 years but maintains dividend policy

Despite the net loss of 58 million euros, the company's first since 1992, Adidas has announced that its board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros.

Reported by: Business Desk
Adidas Q3 results
Adidas Q3 results | Image:Adidas Samba
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Adidas earnings: German sportswear giant Adidas reported its first annual loss in over three decades in 2023. The loss, attributed to a tumultuous split with rapper Kanye West, marks a key moment for CEO Bjorn Gulden as he endeavours to steer the brand back to profitability.

Following the termination of its partnership with West in October 2022, which led to the suspension of sales of the lucrative Yeezy sneaker line, Gulden embarked on a strategy to revive Adidas' fortunes. In his inaugural year as CEO, he focused on clearing remaining Yeezy stock while revitalising popular offerings like the Samba and Gazelle shoes and nurturing better relationships with retailers. This approach has paid dividends, with Adidas shares staging recovery and outperforming rivals Nike and Puma under Gulden's leadership.

Advertisement

Despite the challenging circumstances, Gulden remains cautiously optimistic, noting that 2023 ended better than initially anticipated. Looking ahead, Adidas expects its core business, excluding Yeezy, to show improvement in 2024, with projected double-digit growth in the latter half of the year.

Despite the net loss of 58 million euros, the company's first since 1992, Adidas has announced that its board will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.70 euros ($0.7650) per share based on its 2023 performance. However, this decision is expected to result in a 2 per cent decline in Adidas shares at the market open.

Advertisement

Adidas foresees a decline in sales in North America due to market oversaturation, but it anticipates significant growth in other regions. The company remains confident in its ability to regain market share from competitors like Nike, leveraging the popularity of products such as the Samba and Gazelle sneakers.

Despite the setback, Adidas has shown resilience in the face of challenges, with footwear sales registering an 8 per cent increase in the fourth quarter. However, apparel sales experienced a decline of 13 per cent.

Advertisement

Observers, such as portfolio manager Thomas Joekel from Union Investment, acknowledge the positive trajectory of Adidas under Gulden's leadership, noting a rise in brand appeal and reduced reliance on discounts.

Looking forward, Adidas aims to manage expectations for its remaining Yeezy inventory, selling the products "at least at cost." While demand for Yeezy shoes may not match previous levels, the company remains focused on capitalizing on emerging trends and sustaining its upward momentum in the market.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

3 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

5 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

6 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

10 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

12 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

12 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

12 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

12 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

14 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

15 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

17 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

18 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

19 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

19 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

20 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

21 minutes ago
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test

India News LIVE

21 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi-Karan's Haldi

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo