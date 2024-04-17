Advertisement

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced the introduction of a new series of semiconductors designed for artificial intelligence-enabled business laptops and desktops. The chip designer aims to capture a larger share of the lucrative "AI PC" market with these advanced chips.

The latest chips from AMD are expected to be integrated into platforms offered by leading manufacturers such as HP and Lenovo, with availability slated for the second quarter of 2024. These AI-enabled PCs are equipped to handle large-language models and applications powered by AI directly on the device, eliminating the need for cloud-based processing.

The newly launched Ryzen PRO 8040 Series caters to "business laptops and mobile workstations," while the AMD Ryzen PRO 8000 Series is tailored for desktop use among business users.

In response to the announcement, AMD shares surged over 2 per cent in early trading, indicating positive market sentiment regarding the new product offerings.

Industry experts expect a potential revival in the PC market driven by the introduction of AI-enabled PCs, as consumers seek to upgrade their systems to leverage the enhanced capabilities offered by these devices. The growing demand for advanced semiconductors, capable of supporting complex AI programs, underscores the significance of AMD's latest chip innovations.

However, AMD faces stiff competition in the AI PC market from industry rivals such as Intel and Nvidia. Nvidia, renowned for its leadership in graphics processing units (GPUs), recently unveiled its own AI PC chips – the "GeForce RTX SUPER" desktop GPUs. Similarly, Intel revealed plans to ship approximately 40 million AI PCs in 2024 alone, indicating the competitive landscape AMD operates within.

Earlier in January, AMD introduced the Ryzen 8000G Series of desktop chips, targeting heavy workloads associated with AI-based tasks. The continuous innovation and product development in the AI PC segment reflect the industry's commitment to meeting evolving consumer demands for advanced computing solutions.

(With Reuters inputs)