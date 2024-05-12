Advertisement

Employees at an Apple store in Towson, Maryland, have approved a strike, announced the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) in a statement released late on Saturday.

The union, representing Apple's retail workers in Maryland, stated that the date for the work stoppage has not yet been determined. The decision to authorise the strike revolves around concerns regarding work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices, and wages not keeping pace with the area's cost of living, according to IAM.

"We will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith," stated an Apple spokesperson in response.

This development follows the June 2022 vote where Apple workers in Maryland opted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, marking the first unionisation of retail employees within the tech giant in the United States.

Meanwhile, workers at Apple's Short Hills, New Jersey store reportedly voted against unionization, as per Bloomberg News. The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which lodged complaints with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) alleging Apple's illegal union-busting tactics at the New Jersey store and others, attributed the defeat to the company's conduct.

Apple retail staff at the New Jersey store had initiated union representation efforts with Communications Workers of America on April 8, according to John Nagy, an operations lead at the Short Hills store and a member of the organizing committee.

Apple, CWA, and the NLRB did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the outcome of the New Jersey workers' vote.

(With Reuters inputs)

