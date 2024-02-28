Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Aston Martin loss narrows to 171.8 million pounds in 2023

For fiscal year ending December 2023, Aston Martin reported pretax loss of 171.8 million pounds as against previous year's loss of 451 million pounds.

Business Desk
Aston Martin Valkyrie
Aston Martin Valkyrie | Image:Aston Martin
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aston Martin has reported narrowing of its annual losses for the year 2023, marking a key moment for the iconic British luxury carmaker. Aston Martin's annual losses more than halved in 2023, surpassing market expectations and reflecting a positive trajectory for the company.

Renowned as the preferred car brand of fictional secret agent James Bond, Aston Martin has encountered its fair share of challenges since its market debut in 2018. However, under the stewardship of top shareholder and Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll, the company has embarked on a concerted effort to fortify its financial position and enhance margins.

One of the key drivers behind the improved financial performance has been the record-level selling prices achieved by Aston Martin, particularly fuelled by the successful delivery of its Valkyrie models and other special edition cars. The company's strategic focus on rolling out next-generation sports cars, including the recently unveiled Vantage sports car model, has further bolstered its market presence and appeal.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, Aston Martin reported an adjusted pretax loss of 171.8 million pounds ($217.36 million), as against previous year's loss of 451 million pounds. Analysts, on average, had anticipated a smaller reduction, with expectations of an adjusted pre-tax loss of 209 million pounds, as per a company-compiled consensus.

Crucially, Aston Martin has opted to maintain its near- and medium-term forecasts, signaling confidence in its strategic direction and operational resilience despite prevailing uncertainties in the global landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

