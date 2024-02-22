English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Chinese hedge funds struggle to reassure investors amid losses, regulatory scrutiny

UBS highlighted the precarious position of onshore quant funds, citing severe losses, liquidation pressure, and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Business Desk
Flag of China
Flag of China | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chinese hedge fund managers in focus: Chinese hedge fund managers are rushing to reassure investors following a downturn in small-value stocks, amidst increased regulatory scrutiny aimed at revitalising the country's struggling stock markets.

Firms like High-Flyer Quant Investment and Baiont Quant, utilising quantitative strategies based on mathematical and statistical methods, have communicated with investors this week to address their recent performance issues and pledge to strengthen risk management. 

Advertisement

These letters, verified by Reuters, come as Chinese quant funds, reliant on data-driven computer models, face major exposure to small-cap stocks that began plummeting in early February, sparking panic-selling and causing many quant products to lose over 15 per cent of their value within a week.

However, the $260 billion sector, as estimated by UBS, now confronts tighter regulatory oversight.

Advertisement

China's stock exchanges announced this week that quant fund giant Lingjun Investment had violated trading rules and imposed a three-day ban on its buying and selling activities.

UBS highlighted the precarious position of onshore quant funds, citing severe losses, liquidation pressure, and heightened regulatory scrutiny. 

Advertisement

Any reduction in fund size or trading activity could potentially impact market liquidity, particularly for small caps.

Although China's mid- and big-cap stocks rebounded earlier this month, driven by suspected state intervention, this triggered a sell-off in small-caps, exacerbating a liquidity crisis in a segment heavily reliant on quant funds.

Advertisement

High-Flyer, in a letter to investors, attributed its recent setbacks to strategies ill-equipped for "extreme" market conditions, particularly the sell-off in small-caps accelerated by state support for larger stocks.

Baiont Quant, employing AI in investment, also faced significant drawdowns amid the market turmoil but assured clients of the effectiveness of its strategies once the current crisis subsides.

Advertisement

Liangdao Fund acknowledged the role of AI-driven models in exacerbating boom-and-bust cycles in China's small-cap stocks and has implemented a dynamic risk identification system in response.

Quant funds also confront regulatory headwinds, with Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges announcing increased monitoring of quant funds and high-frequency traders.

Advertisement

Tang Yu, a former partner at a major Chinese quant fund, suggested that industry consolidation could help mitigate market risks, as some leading quant funds have become too large.

In the short term, some investors may withdraw funds from quant funds to observe the regulatory landscape's evolution.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

10 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

10 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

10 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

11 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

17 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

17 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

17 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

17 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

a day ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Australian dollar pulls back from resistance

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Republic Reporter Taken to Bhabani Bhawan in Alipore

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Coco Gauff beats Pliskova to reach Dubai quarterfinals

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex off to muted start

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Lewandowksi and Osimhen trade goals as Barcelona draws 1-1 at Napoli

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo