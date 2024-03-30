Advertisement

Cloudflare revenue growth: Cloudflare Inc., the leading connectivity cloud company, has announced a strong surge in its channel revenue, soaring by 174 per cent over the past two years. The achievement comes alongside the company's recent accolade from CRN, where its Partner Programme received the highest honour of a 5-Star ranking. Cloudflare's dedication to empowering its channel partners and providing clear paths to revenue has propelled its success in the competitive market landscape.

The Cloudflare PowerUP Partner Programme, launched recently, offers enhanced opportunities for channel partners globally to capitalise on the growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions and innovative cloud networking technologies. As organisations navigate the evolving threat landscape and embrace digital transformation, Cloudflare's connectivity cloud serves as a digital core, enabling businesses to seamlessly connect, protect, and build in their digital environments.

With the proliferation of interconnected applications, employees, and devices, organisations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Cloudflare's comprehensive cybersecurity framework addresses these challenges by offering connectivity solutions across multiple clouds, empowering businesses to mitigate risks and drive innovation with full control over their cloud environments, the company said in a press release.

Cloudflare's success in the channel business is attributed to its strong partnerships and alliances with industry leaders, including Global System Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Resellers, and Distributors. Notable partners such as IBM Cloud, Kyndryl, GuidePoint Security, Dicker Data, and TD SYNNEX have contributed to expanding Cloudflare's reach and delivering value to joint customers.

Key industry figures have praised Cloudflare's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and driving network transformation. Nataraj Nagaratnam, Fellow and CTO of IBM Cloud Security, stressed on the collaborative efforts between IBM Cloud and Cloudflare in addressing security threats without compromising internet speed or business innovation. Similarly, Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader of Network and Edge Computing at Kyndryl, highlighted the strategic alliance between Kyndryl and Cloudflare in driving network transformation for enterprises.

