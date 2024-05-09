Advertisement

Disney with WB Discovery: Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery have announced plans to introduce a bundled offering of the Disney+, Hulu, and Max streaming services in the United States starting this summer, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.

The bundled services will enable customers to subscribe through any of the three individual websites, offering options for both ad-free and ad-supported plans. However, specific pricing details have not been disclosed.

With an increasing number of consumers moving away from traditional cable packages, Disney and Warner Bros are strategically expanding their streaming businesses. The aim is to address consumer preferences, particularly as many viewers are averse to paying for extensive bundles with numerous channels.

The Disney/Warner bundle seeks to streamline the subscription process, consolidating payments into a single bill and potentially offering cost savings compared to subscribing to each service separately.

Further information regarding the bundle, including pricing and additional features, will be revealed in the forthcoming weeks, according to the companies.

Disney+ boasts an extensive library of animated and live-action movies, along with content from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Hulu features a diverse range of series from networks like FX and ABC, in addition to movies.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros' Max platform includes premium channel HBO, as well as content from popular networks such as HGTV, the Food Network, and the Discovery Channel.

Given that Disney+ and Hulu are already accessible through a unified app, subscribers to the new bundle will have the convenience of accessing all content through just two applications.

Following the announcement, shares of Disney and Warner Bros remained unchanged in after-hours trading.

(With Reuters inputs)