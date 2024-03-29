×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Elon Musk announces launch of Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot on X

According to a statement released by xAI on Thursday, Grok-1.5, an upgraded version of the existing Grok chatbot, will soon be accessible to early testers

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk announces successful Neuralink brain chip implant in human recipient amidst controversy
Elon Musk | Image:Twitter
  • 2 min read
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind xAI, revealed that the latest iteration of his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok-1.5, is set to debut on his social media platform X next week. Musk shared the news in a post on X on Friday, expressing his anticipation for the advancements in AI technology.

"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added, hinting at the ongoing development of the next version of the chatbot.

According to a statement released by xAI on Thursday, Grok-1.5, an upgraded version of the existing Grok chatbot, will soon be accessible to early testers and current Grok users on the X platform. This move marks a significant step forward in xAI's efforts to enhance user experience and functionality through cutting-edge AI technology.

Earlier this month, Musk announced plans to open-source Grok, signalling a shift in strategy following a legal dispute with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Musk accused OpenAI of deviating from its original mission in Favor of a profit-oriented approach. In response, he is positioning xAI as a competitor to established players like OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.

With the launch of Grok-1.5, Musk aims to establish xAI as a leading force in the AI landscape, leveraging innovative technology to empower users with advanced chatbot capabilities on the X platform.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

