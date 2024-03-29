Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
Elon Musk announces launch of Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot on X
According to a statement released by xAI on Thursday, Grok-1.5, an upgraded version of the existing Grok chatbot, will soon be accessible to early testers
Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind xAI, revealed that the latest iteration of his artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok-1.5, is set to debut on his social media platform X next week. Musk shared the news in a post on X on Friday, expressing his anticipation for the advancements in AI technology.
"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added, hinting at the ongoing development of the next version of the chatbot.
According to a statement released by xAI on Thursday, Grok-1.5, an upgraded version of the existing Grok chatbot, will soon be accessible to early testers and current Grok users on the X platform. This move marks a significant step forward in xAI's efforts to enhance user experience and functionality through cutting-edge AI technology.
Earlier this month, Musk announced plans to open-source Grok, signalling a shift in strategy following a legal dispute with Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Musk accused OpenAI of deviating from its original mission in Favor of a profit-oriented approach. In response, he is positioning xAI as a competitor to established players like OpenAI and Alphabet's Google.
With the launch of Grok-1.5, Musk aims to establish xAI as a leading force in the AI landscape, leveraging innovative technology to empower users with advanced chatbot capabilities on the X platform.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:20 IST
