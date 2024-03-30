×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

FAA grants certification to Gulfstream G700 luxury business jet

Initially slated for late 2023, Gulfstream had anticipated obtaining certification for the large-cabin G700 earlier.

Reported by: Business Desk
Luxury business jet
Luxury business jet | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FAA grants certification: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially certified General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream flagship G700 business aircraft, intensifying competition in the high-end market for luxury jets.

Initially slated for late 2023, Gulfstream had anticipated obtaining certification for the large-cabin G700 earlier. 

Advertisement

Image Credits: Unsplash

The certification process, under increased scrutiny since the Boeing 737 MAX incidents, faced additional attention following a mid-flight incident involving an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 in January.

Advertisement

Gulfstream President Mark Burns had anticipated a thorough certification process for the G700, considering industry dynamics post-737 MAX incidents, though without expecting unreasonable demands.

Notably, the G700 exceeded expectations, demonstrating shorter takeoff and landing distances than initially projected.

Advertisement

"We have successfully completed the most rigorous certification programme in company history with the G700," remarked Burns.

In a recent update, Gulfstream announced performance enhancements, including an increased range of 7,750 nautical miles and a higher maximum operating speed, making it the fastest Gulfstream jet.

Advertisement

Despite concerns about slowing global growth and the availability of pre-owned planes affecting demand, business jet manufacturers remain optimistic about sustained customer interest, buoyed by increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing, on the other hand, faces delays in certifying its 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models, compounded by the withdrawal of a safety exemption request in January.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

2 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

5 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

5 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

6 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

6 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Enforcement Directorate

Money-Laundering Case

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs KKR match

'Drop yourself Virat'

18 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

AI Supercomputer Project

18 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut Schools Gandhi

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

25 minutes ago
Ghaziabad Accident: 2 Dead, Including a Student, After School Van Collides With Dumper

Ghaziabad Accident

30 minutes ago
Luxury business jet

FAA grants certification

36 minutes ago
Dollar Regains Ground Following Fed Minutes

Odd Washington deal

38 minutes ago
Govt allows 110 firms to import laptops

US on India's regulation

38 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood supports Pandya

38 minutes ago
With the MCC in force across the country since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections on March 16, law enforcement agencies are on high alert for movement of cash

MCC Guidelines

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo