FAA grants certification: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has officially certified General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream flagship G700 business aircraft, intensifying competition in the high-end market for luxury jets.

Initially slated for late 2023, Gulfstream had anticipated obtaining certification for the large-cabin G700 earlier.

Image Credits: Unsplash

The certification process, under increased scrutiny since the Boeing 737 MAX incidents, faced additional attention following a mid-flight incident involving an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 in January.

Gulfstream President Mark Burns had anticipated a thorough certification process for the G700, considering industry dynamics post-737 MAX incidents, though without expecting unreasonable demands.

Notably, the G700 exceeded expectations, demonstrating shorter takeoff and landing distances than initially projected.

"We have successfully completed the most rigorous certification programme in company history with the G700," remarked Burns.

In a recent update, Gulfstream announced performance enhancements, including an increased range of 7,750 nautical miles and a higher maximum operating speed, making it the fastest Gulfstream jet.

Despite concerns about slowing global growth and the availability of pre-owned planes affecting demand, business jet manufacturers remain optimistic about sustained customer interest, buoyed by increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing, on the other hand, faces delays in certifying its 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 models, compounded by the withdrawal of a safety exemption request in January.

(With Reuters Inputs)