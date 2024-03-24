Advertisement

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Saturday its plans to bolster oversight of United Airlines to ensure the carrier's adherence to safety regulations, following a spate of safety incidents that have raised concerns.

In a statement to Reuters, the FAA revealed its intention to conduct a formal evaluation of the Chicago-based airline's operations, aimed at verifying compliance with safety protocols, hazard identification, risk mitigation measures, and overall safety management effectiveness.

"While ongoing certification activities may proceed, the initiation of future projects could face delays pending the outcome of our oversight findings," the FAA statement said.

A source, corroborating a Bloomberg News report, suggested that the FAA might potentially withhold approval for United's deployment of new aircraft or initiation of new routes.

The FAA's decision to intensify scrutiny of United comes in the wake of a string of safety incidents reported by the airline in recent weeks.

Among these incidents, an external panel was found missing from a United aircraft upon landing in Oregon, prompting an investigation by the FAA. Additionally, a Boeing 737 MAX operated by United veered off onto the grass in Houston, while a United-operated Boeing 777-200 bound for Japan experienced a tire blowout shortly after takeoff from San Francisco, necessitating an emergency landing in Los Angeles.

In response to the heightened regulatory scrutiny, United's corporate safety vice president, Sasha Johnson, communicated to employees in a memo on Friday that the FAA would be conducting comprehensive reviews of the airline's operational processes, manuals, and facilities in the coming weeks.

"These incidents have rightfully prompted us to reassess our operational practices and determine if there are areas where improvements can be made," Johnson's memo stated, affirming the airline's readiness to collaborate with the FAA to address any identified issues.

Earlier in the week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker had signaled the agency's intention to subject United to closer scrutiny in light of the recent safety incidents, highlighting that United CEO Scott Kirby was cognisant of the forthcoming engagement with regulatory authorities to address the concerns raised.

(With Reuters inputs.)

