×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Former Barclays Global Head of Race stands by decision amid discrimination blames

Nazia Lawrence, a Barclays vice president, is suing the bank over claims of discrimination which led to her being passed over for promotion.

Reported by: Business Desk
Barclays
Barclays | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Passed over for promotion: Barclays' former Global Head of Race at Work, Azura Mason, has stood by her decision to not further investigate an employee complaint alleging racial, religious and sex discrimination within the British bank.

In a recent employment tribunal in London, a Barclays vice president Nazia Lawrence is suing the bank for approximately £230,000 ($290,000) over claims of facing discrimination leading her to be passed over for promotion. 

Advertisement

Lawrence, working in execution services, asserts that she was treated unfairly compared to white male colleagues at a similar professional level who were promoted instead of her. 

She alleges that when she expressed interest in a director-level position, she was discouraged on the grounds of cost, yet a white male colleague from London was later promoted to the role
 

During the tribunal, Mason defended her decision not to further investigate Lawrence's complaints, stating that after reviewing an internal appeal, she found no evidence of discrimination or favoritism.

Mason, who now serves as the bank’s chief compliance officer, reviewed Lawrence’s internal appeal after she was dissatisfied with the bank’s preliminary enquiry into her complaints.

Mason argued that interviewing Lawrence and the three managers involved in the complaint was sufficient to arrive at her decision.
 

Advertisement

Lawrence's lawyer, Sheila Aly KC, argued that the promotion of Lawrence's colleague was treated differently, suggesting a bias based on race and gender. 

However, Barclays' legal representatives countered, stating that the promotion was made based on valid reasoning.

Aside from financial compensation, Lawrence is seeking recommendations for additional training at Barclays and a transparent process for promotions to be outlined and implemented. 

Barclays has declined to comment on the ongoing case.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

4 minutes ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

4 minutes ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

4 minutes ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

6 minutes ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

13 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

16 minutes ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

26 minutes ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

30 minutes ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

35 minutes ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

37 minutes ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

40 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

40 minutes ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

41 minutes ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

44 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

44 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia, Neetu At Pali Hill

an hour ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

an hour ago
Man Found Dead Outside Friend's House In Delhi's Maidan Garhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Man Found Dead Outside

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News7 hours ago

  5. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo