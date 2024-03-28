Advertisement

Passed over for promotion: Barclays' former Global Head of Race at Work, Azura Mason, has stood by her decision to not further investigate an employee complaint alleging racial, religious and sex discrimination within the British bank.

In a recent employment tribunal in London, a Barclays vice president Nazia Lawrence is suing the bank for approximately £230,000 ($290,000) over claims of facing discrimination leading her to be passed over for promotion.

Lawrence, working in execution services, asserts that she was treated unfairly compared to white male colleagues at a similar professional level who were promoted instead of her.



She alleges that when she expressed interest in a director-level position, she was discouraged on the grounds of cost, yet a white male colleague from London was later promoted to the role



During the tribunal, Mason defended her decision not to further investigate Lawrence's complaints, stating that after reviewing an internal appeal, she found no evidence of discrimination or favoritism.



Mason, who now serves as the bank’s chief compliance officer, reviewed Lawrence’s internal appeal after she was dissatisfied with the bank’s preliminary enquiry into her complaints.



Mason argued that interviewing Lawrence and the three managers involved in the complaint was sufficient to arrive at her decision.



Lawrence's lawyer, Sheila Aly KC, argued that the promotion of Lawrence's colleague was treated differently, suggesting a bias based on race and gender.



However, Barclays' legal representatives countered, stating that the promotion was made based on valid reasoning.



Aside from financial compensation, Lawrence is seeking recommendations for additional training at Barclays and a transparent process for promotions to be outlined and implemented.



Barclays has declined to comment on the ongoing case.



