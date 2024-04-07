×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Israeli cybersecurity sector sees surge exceeding $7 billion in exit deals in 2023

The total tech sector exits experienced a slight decline to $11 billion in 2023 from $13.5 billion in 2022 but the cybersecurity segment showed resilience.

Reported by: Business Desk
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Israel's cybersecurity sector saw exit deals soaring to $7.1 billion in 2023, marking a 65 per cent increase from the previous year, as per a report.

These figures underscored the pivotal role of cybersecurity within Israel's high-tech industry, constituting over half of the total tech sector exit deals for the year.

While the total tech sector exits experienced a slight decline to $11 billion in 2023 from $13.5 billion in 2022, the cybersecurity segment showed robust resilience and expansion. 

Cyber accounted for merely $2.5 billion of total exits in 2022, indicating a remarkable surge within a year.

Israel's high-tech sector remains a cornerstone of its economy, contributing significantly to employment, exports, tax revenue, and overall economic output. 

The country's 522 cybersecurity firms, many stemming from military backgrounds, have boosted Israel’s position as a global cybersecurity leader.

Advertisement

The report underscored a notable increase in exits during the first quarter of 2024, with 8 exits totaling $1 billion, further affirming the ongoing growth trajectory of the cybersecurity sector. 

Amir Rapaport, founder of Cybertech highlighted the resilience of cyber firms, attributing their success to continuous innovation despite challenging security landscapes.

Investor interest in Israeli cyber companies continues to be strong, particularly amidst escalating global cyber threats. 

Even as challenges such as a global economic slowdown and regional tensions arose, the cybersecurity sector still attract substantial investments-fostering the emergence of new startups addressing evolving threats.

Advertisement

In contrast to the broader tech sector, which faced funding declines in 2023, Israeli cybersecurity companies experienced a notable increase in funding during the first quarter of the year. 

Funding rounds totaling $620 million accounted for 38 per cent of the total tech funding raised, further highlighting the sector's prominence and growth potential.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

a few seconds ago
Nicola Coughlan

Nicola On Bridgerton

a few seconds ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Tracking Sambit Patra

a minute ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

5 minutes ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti On Typecasting

7 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity

9 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Advanced Bookings

9 minutes ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

11 minutes ago
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Fire

15 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescue Three Girls, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

17 minutes ago
Janki Bodiwala Opens Up About Filming Slap Scene With Ajay Devgn

Janki-Ajay's Slap Scene

17 minutes ago
Ramayana

Ravi With Ramayan Team

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's bowling

20 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Nepotism

27 minutes ago
Info Edge Naukri

Info Edge March 24 qtr

29 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar On Breakups

30 minutes ago
Andrew Scott

Scott To Fleabag Fans

31 minutes ago
Israel is pulling back some troops from South Gaza, reportedly in preparation for future operations.

Israel Force Draw Down

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World7 hours ago

  4. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo