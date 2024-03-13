×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Japan Inc's wage rise: Hitachi, Toyota, others answer union demands

Hitachi, Toyota, Panasonic, and More Respond to Union Calls for Substantial Pay Increases

Reported by: Sankunni K
Japan Inc wage hikes
Japan Inc wage hikes | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Japan Inc wage hikes: Several major Japanese firms have responded positively to union demands for substantial wage hikes. This comes amid annual wage negotiations, signalling a potential shift in Japan's economic landscape.

Historic Wage Increases: Hitachi and Toyota

Hitachi Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp have both agreed to fully meet their respective unions' demands for wage hikes, marking the highest increases since 1998 and 1999, respectively. Hitachi's response reflects a commitment to address union concerns, while Toyota's decision sets a significant precedent for the automotive industry.

Panasonic, Nissan, and Nippon Steel follow suit

Panasonic Holdings Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, and Nippon Steel Corp have also agreed to honor union demands for wage hikes in full. These agreements underscore a collective effort by Japan Inc to address labor demands and foster a more equitable working environment.

Okuma Corporation takes conservative approach

In contrast, Okuma Corporation has opted for a more conservative approach, hiking average monthly wages by 15,960 yen compared to the union demand of 18,215 yen.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd,  and NEC Corp, also said they had fully met their unions' requests for increased base pay, offering monthly raises of between 13,000 yen and 18,000 yen, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo News.

Japan Inc's wage hikes set stage for economic policy shift

These wage hikes are expected to pave the way for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to phase out its negative interest rate policy. The BOJ's upcoming policy-setting meeting on March 18-19 will likely be influenced by the outcomes of these negotiations, signalling a potential shift towards sustainable wage growth and economic stability.

Outlook for Japan's economic recovery

While rising wages are a positive sign for Japan's economy, challenges remain in achieving widespread economic recovery. Labour shortages and a rising cost of living are driving factors behind the wage increases. However, the extent to which these wage hikes will translate into broader economic growth remains uncertain.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

