Louis Vuitton, the renowned fashion powerhouse under LVMH, on Thursday said that the appointment of Blake Harrop as its new Executive Vice President of Image and Communications. Harrop replaces Stefano Cantino, who has transitioned to the role of deputy CEO at Gucci, a Kering-owned brand.

The news of Harrop's recruitment was initially reported by WWD, marking a major move for the luxury label. Harrop, a distinguished figure in international advertising, brings a fresh perspective from outside the fashion realm, contrasting with Cantino's extensive tenure at Prada before joining Vuitton.

Having served as president of advertising agency Wieden + Kennedy since 2022, Harrop boasts a wealth of experience across diverse markets, including China, Japan, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Notably, he has led strategic initiatives with global brands like Nike in various regions, demonstrating his aptitude for driving impactful campaigns.

In his new role, Harrop will play a key role in shaping Vuitton's brand image and communication strategies. Pietro Beccari, the brand's Chief Executive, expressed confidence in Harrop's ability to inspire and unite teams, emphasizing his potential to contribute to Vuitton's continued success.

Louis Vuitton's foray into sports-related ventures, such as designing special trunks for the upcoming Paris Olympics, reflects the brand's evolving engagement beyond traditional fashion domains. This move aligns with LVMH's broader sponsorship efforts for the event, highlighting the brand's multifaceted approach to brand elevation and global presence.

Harrop's appointment reflects the growing significance of communications and marketing in the luxury fashion landscape, reflecting industry-wide shifts toward innovative strategies and diverse leadership perspectives.

(With Reuters inputs)

