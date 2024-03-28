×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Lufthansa reaches agreement with Union over pay hike to ground staff

The union’s demand has been for a 12.5 per cent pay raise for the ground staff over a period of twelve months, along with an inflation compensation bonus

Reported by: Business Desk
Lufthansa
Lufthansa | Image:File photo
German airline Lufthansa has reached an agreement with union Verdi regarding a pay hike for its 25,000 ground staff members. 

The agreement comes after weeks of wage disputes and strikes that caused disruption for thousands of passengers across Germany.

Michael Niggemann, Human Resources Director at Deutsche Lufthansa AG said, "We have found a good compromise... for our employees with substantial salary increases over the term." He, however, did not divulge further details on the agreement.

The union’s demand has been for a 12.5 per cent pay raise for the ground staff over a period of twelve months, along with an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros. 

Lufthansa's offer included approximately a 10 per cent pay hike over a 28 month - period, alongside an inflation bonus.|

Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky expressed contentment with the outcome of the arbitration process and stated that further discussions with Lufthansa would take place on Thursday. 

The aim is to finalise the agreement and have employees vote on it by the end of the day on March 27.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Whatsapp logo