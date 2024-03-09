×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Microsoft warns of ongoing Russian hacker attempts to breach its systems

The hackers have utilised data stolen from corporate emails in January to target Microsoft.

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft
Microsoft | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Microsoft Warns Russian hackers: Microsoft issued a warning on Friday stating that hackers linked to Russia's foreign intelligence service are persistently attempting to breach its systems.

The hackers have utilised data stolen from corporate emails in January to target the tech giant, whose products are extensively utilised across the US national security establishment.

Advertisement

The disclosure has raised concerns among analysts regarding the safety of Microsoft's systems and services. Microsoft has identified a Russian state-sponsored group called Midnight Blizzard, or Nobelium, behind the intrusions.

The Russian embassy in Washington has not responded to requests for comment on Microsoft's statement or its previous statements about Midnight Blizzard activity.

Advertisement

Microsoft disclosed the breach in January, revealing that hackers attempted to breach corporate email accounts, including those of senior company leaders and various functional departments.

Despite Microsoft's efforts to thwart access, the attacks are ongoing, signalling the aggressiveness of the hackers. 

Advertisement

The stolen data includes access to source code repositories and internal systems, raising concerns about potential compromises and backdoors.

The hackers' persistence underscores the major commitment of their resources and coordination. 

Advertisement

Microsoft's threat intelligence team has been investigating and sharing research on Nobelium since at least 2021 when the group was implicated in the SolarWinds cyberattack.

Microsoft is actively reaching out to affected customers to assist them in taking mitigating measures against potential breaches. However, the company did not disclose the identities of the affected customers.

Advertisement

The ongoing attempts to breach Microsoft's systems highlight the evolving nature of cybersecurity threats and the challenges in safeguarding against sophisticated attacks orchestrated by state-sponsored actors.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

12 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

14 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

16 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

16 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

17 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

17 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi's Viksit Push in Northeast: Projects Worth Rs 55,600cr Unveiled

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Apple relents in Epic feud, allows Fortnite return in EU after regulator

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. RCB legend Virat Kohli reveals profound adoration for the IPL

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base sur

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo