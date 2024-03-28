×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Moderna bags $750 million investment from Blackstone for flu vaccine development

Under the agreement, Blackstone Life Sciences will receive commercial milestone payments and low-single-digit royalties on the influenza vaccine.

Reported by: Business Desk
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moderna vaccines: Massachusetts-based Moderna announced on Wednesday that Blackstone's life sciences arm would provide a substantial investment of $750 million. This funding injection is aimed at bolstering Moderna's efforts to diversify its vaccine portfolio amidst a notable decline in sales of its COVID-19 shots.

Moderna is actively engaged in the development of several new vaccines, ranging from cancer treatments to addressing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). However, the ambitious vaccine development programs entail significant research and development (R&D) expenditures.

Advertisement

Chief Financial Officer James Mock expressed enthusiasm about the partnership during Moderna's 2024 Vaccines Day event, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. Mock stressed that the investment not only accelerates the progress of new vaccine programs but also diversifies the company's revenue streams while mitigating risks associated with the flu program.

Under the agreement, Blackstone Life Sciences will receive commercial milestone payments and low-single-digit royalties on the influenza vaccine. Moreover, if Moderna's combination vaccine against influenza and COVID receives approval, Blackstone will be entitled to a proportional royalty based on the fair value for the flu component.

Advertisement

Moderna also expressed openness to considering this project financing model for other experimental vaccines in the future, should the need arise.

The infusion of funds comes at a crucial time for Moderna as it plans to advance three vaccines to late-stage trials this year, including candidates targeting the varicella-zoster virus and the pathogen responsible for infectious mononucleosis.

Advertisement

In response to the announcement, Moderna's shares saw a modest uptick of about 2 per cent in afternoon trading.

While sales of Moderna's COVID shot have significantly declined from its peak in 2022, the company continues to maintain high R&D expenses. Despite this, Moderna projects $4 billion in COVID shot sales for 2024.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Moderna anticipates launching its RSV vaccine in the United States this year, with plans to seek approval for its flu shot, slated for market entry in 2025. The company estimates the global flu vaccine market to be approximately $7 billion this year, with potential for growth as new vaccines are introduced. Additionally, Moderna anticipates peak annual sales of the RSV shot market to reach $10 billion.

In a late-stage trial, Moderna's flu shots demonstrated a robust immune response against all four A and B strains of the influenza virus compared to traditional flu shots, according to data released in September.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kenan Thompson Extends Support To Fellow Nickelodeon Stars

Kenan extends support

a minute ago
Nikkei

Nikkei declines over 1%

2 minutes ago
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership

Moderna bags $750 million

5 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

5 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

9 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya on Maphaka

16 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

18 minutes ago
Kulvinder Kaur Gill; Elon Musk

Doctor Faces Legal Battle

22 minutes ago
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

25 minutes ago
Summer Closet Clean Out

Summer Closet Clean Out

26 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Why Is Anupama Upset?

28 minutes ago
ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

28 minutes ago
Dingaleshwar seer

Lingayat Seers' Revolt

32 minutes ago
WATCH: Alligator breaks through a metal fence with ease

Gator Tears Through Fence

35 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

37 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

38 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva On Motherhood

an hour ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News14 hours ago

  3. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. 'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo